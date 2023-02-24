China Opposes Unilateral Sanctions in Context of Ukraine Conflict - Position Paper

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Beijing advocates against the abuse of unilateral sanctions in the context of the Ukraine conflict as these only create new problems, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry's position paper on the situation in Ukraine.

"Unilateral sanctions and excessive pressure do not only solve problems but create new ones. We oppose any unilateral sanctions not authorized by the (United Nations) Security Council," the document read.