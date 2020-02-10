China Opposes Unilateral Sanctions on Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

Beijing opposes restrictions unilaterally imposed against Caracas and calls on the countries sponsoring them to refrain from interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

On Friday, the US Treasury Department announced fresh sanctions against Venezuela, targeting the country's Conviasa airline and its 40 aircraft. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro relied heavily on the airline to travel abroad.

"China's stance on the Venezuelan issue is clear and unchanged. We oppose any external interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela and against the introduction of unilateral sanctions," Geng said at a briefing.

The diplomat added that the sanctions have made a very serious impact on the Venezuelan economy and the lives of ordinary Venezuelans, and could destabilize the situation in the South American country.

"We urge the relevant countries to correctly assess the humanitarian situation in Venezuela, stop imposing unilateral sanctions and resorting to extraterritorial jurisdiction, and create the necessary conditions for the sustainable development of Venezuela," Geng said.

Venezuela has been experiencing a political crisis since January 2019 when Juan Guaido, the opposition figure supported by the US and other western countries, proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela. Maduro claims that Guaido is a US puppet who is trying to help Washington overthrow Venezuela's government to control the country's natural resources.