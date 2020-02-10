UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Opposes Unilateral Sanctions On Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 07:29 PM

China Opposes Unilateral Sanctions on Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

Beijing opposes restrictions unilaterally imposed against Caracas and calls on the countries sponsoring them to refrain from interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Beijing opposes restrictions unilaterally imposed against Caracas and calls on the countries sponsoring them to refrain from interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department announced fresh sanctions against Venezuela, targeting the country's Conviasa airline and its 40 aircraft. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro relied heavily on the airline to travel abroad.

"China's stance on the Venezuelan issue is clear and unchanged. We oppose any external interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela and against the introduction of unilateral sanctions," Geng said at a briefing.

The diplomat added that the sanctions have made a very serious impact on the Venezuelan economy and the lives of ordinary Venezuelans, and could destabilize the situation in the South American country.

"We urge the relevant countries to correctly assess the humanitarian situation in Venezuela, stop imposing unilateral sanctions and resorting to extraterritorial jurisdiction, and create the necessary conditions for the sustainable development of Venezuela," Geng said.

Venezuela has been experiencing a political crisis since January 2019 when Juan Guaido, the opposition figure supported by the US and other western countries, proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela. Maduro claims that Guaido is a US puppet who is trying to help Washington overthrow Venezuela's government to control the country's natural resources.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing Caracas Venezuela January 2019 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

AJK President condemns Indian shelling at LoC

43 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camp At Damb, B ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rules Out Evacuati ..

2 minutes ago

Islamists Kill At Least 30 in Nigeria's Borno Stat ..

2 minutes ago

Over 20,000 People Under Medical Monitoring in Rus ..

2 minutes ago

Volcanic Eruption Begins on French Island of Reuni ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.