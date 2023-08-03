China Opposes Unilateral Sanctions That Impact on Food Security - Envoy to UN

China opposes unilateral sanctions that affect food security and that includes those sanctions that disrupt supply chains, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Thursday

"We must firmly oppose unilateral sanctions and actions that affect international food security and global cooperation, such as decoupling and disrupting supply chain, disrupting market order or suppressing enterprises from other countries," Zhang said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

China urges the "relevant country" practicing sanctions to stop such practices, Zhang added.

The United States, which presides over the UN Security Council during the month of August, organized Thursday's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken chairing it.