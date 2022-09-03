UrduPoint.com

China Opposes US $1.1Bln Arms Sale To Taiwan, Vows To Take Counter-Measures - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik China opposes the newly approved $1.1 billion US arms sale package to Taiwan and will take necessary counter-measures.

"China is firmly opposed to this," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on Friday when asked about the arms package, which includes anti-ship and air-to-air missiles.

"China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation."

The spokesperson added that the United States interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests by selling arms to the Taiwan region.

