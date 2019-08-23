China Opposes US Efforts to Deploy INF-Type Missiles in Asia-Pacific - UN Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) China opposes US attempts to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia Pacific region and hopes that the United States can be rational on the subject, Beijing's representative to the United Nations told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"China opposes US attempts to deploy INF missiles in the Asia Pacific region and hopes the US can be rational in this regard," the representative said. "We support Russia and the United States [in their attempts] to commit themselves to the extension of the New START [Strategic Arms Reduction] Treaty."