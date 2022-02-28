China opposes use of sanction to solve problems: Wang Wenbin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Monday that the Chinese side opposed the use of sanctions to solve problems and would continue to carry out normal trade cooperation with Russia

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Monday that the Chinese side opposed the use of sanctions to solve problems and would continue to carry out normal trade cooperation with Russia.

China opposes the use of sanctions to solve problems and is even more opposed to unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question.

Wang said that both China and Russia would continue to carry out normal trade cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

He said that China had repeatedly expressed opposition to the use of economic sanctions and added that it had long been proved that sanctions, far from solving problems, only created new ones.

The spokesperson said that the United States was undermining China's and others' interests in dealing with the Ukraine situation.

When asked about Chinese companies compliance with sanctions, he said that the Chinese side also demand that the US side should not harm the legitimate rights and interests of China and other parties when handling the Ukraine issue and its relations with Russia.

Responding to a question about current crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the spokesperson urged to resolve it properly and said that China supported and encourage all diplomatic efforts conducive to easing the standoff between the two countries.

About China's position on the Ukrainian issue, he said that China would always stand on the side of the peace and justice.