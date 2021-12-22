The northern Chinese city of Xi'an on Wednesday ordered all 13 million residents to stay home, in a strict lockdown as concern grows over a fresh outbreak of Covid-19

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The northern Chinese city of Xi'an on Wednesday ordered all 13 million residents to stay home, in a strict lockdown as concern grows over a fresh outbreak of Covid-19.

All households may only "send one household member outside once every two days to purchase necessities," with all others ordered to remain indoors except for emergencies, the city government said in a statement on its official Weibo social media account.