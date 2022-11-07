UrduPoint.com

China, Others Play 'Aggressive Games' With Canada's Institutions, Elections - Trudeau

Published November 07, 2022

China and other countries continue to play "aggressive games" with Canada's democratic institutions, including the electoral process, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) China and other countries continue to play "aggressive games" with Canada's democratic institutions, including the electoral process, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing countries and state actors from around the world, whether it is China or others, are continuing to play aggressive games with our institutions," Trudeau told reporters when asked to comment on recent reports that Beijing allegedly had tried to meddle in the 2019 Federal election by funding over a dozen candidates.

Trudeau noted that his government has taken "significant measures" in order to improve the integrity of the election process. These steps include constant cooperation with the intelligence service and establishment of a special senior committee to oversee the security of the electoral system.

"We will continue to invest in the fight against election interference, against foreign interference of our democracy and institutions," Trudeau promised.

