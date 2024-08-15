Open Menu

China Outlines Key Tasks For Ecological Conservation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM

FUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planner, on Thursday specified key tasks it will undertake to conserve the ecological environment.

The NDRC will act to advance reform in ecological conservation and promote green, low-carbon and high-quality development, said Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the commission, at an event held in the city of Sanming, east China's Fujian Province, to mark National Ecology Day.

The commission will work actively, but prudently, towards achieving carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, will step up efforts to protect the ecological environment, and strengthen international cooperation in green and low-carbon development, he added.

The NDRC will implement fiscal, tax, financial, investment and pricing policies as well as standards to support green and low-carbon development, Zhao noted.

The official also pledged to refine the mechanisms for realizing the market value of ecosystem goods and services, advance comprehensive compensation for ecological conservation, and improve the trans-regional compensation mechanism for ecological conservation.

Meanwhile, the NDRC will deepen international cooperation concerning the circular economy, promote the export of advanced technologies, products, standards and business models for green and low-carbon development, and actively participate in global climate governance, Zhao remarked.

Last year, China's top legislature voted to designate Aug. 15 as the country's National Ecology Day -- with the aim of enhancing public awareness and actions to protect the ecological environment.

