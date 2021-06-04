UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Owes US, World $10 Trillion In Reparations For Creating COVID-19 - Trump

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 02:40 AM

China Owes US, World $10 Trillion in Reparations for Creating COVID-19 - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Donald Trump responded to newfound credibility of allegations that China created the novel coronavirus in a biological research laboratory by putting a price on damage to the United States and the world at $10 trillion, according to a statement issued by the former US president's Save America organization.

"Now everybody, even the so-called 'enemy,' are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China virus coming from the Wuhan Lab," the statement attributed to Trump said. "China should pay 10 Trillion Dollars to America and the world for the death and destruction they have caused."

It was not clear whether the term "enemy" referred to the news media, Democrats or others with animosity toward the former president.

The statement also referenced a trove of emails by National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci from early in the pandemic to several US media outlets as speaking "too loudly for anyone to ignore." The emails show Fauci discussing allegations that the disease was created by China's Wuhan Institute of Virology as credible.

President Joe Biden recently ordered the US intelligence community to produce a report re-examining the origins of the novel coronavirus.

China continues to call the laboratory-leak theory a conspiracy.

Related Topics

World China Trump Wuhan Price United States Democrats Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

2 hours ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

3 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

3 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

2 hours ago

Tribal legislators end protest after assurance of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.