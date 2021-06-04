China Owes US, World $10 Trillion in Reparations for Creating COVID-19 - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Donald Trump responded to newfound credibility of allegations that China created the novel coronavirus in a biological research laboratory by putting a price on damage to the United States and the world at $10 trillion, according to a statement issued by the former US president's Save America organization.

"Now everybody, even the so-called 'enemy,' are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China virus coming from the Wuhan Lab," the statement attributed to Trump said. "China should pay 10 Trillion Dollars to America and the world for the death and destruction they have caused."

It was not clear whether the term "enemy" referred to the news media, Democrats or others with animosity toward the former president.

The statement also referenced a trove of emails by National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci from early in the pandemic to several US media outlets as speaking "too loudly for anyone to ignore." The emails show Fauci discussing allegations that the disease was created by China's Wuhan Institute of Virology as credible.

President Joe Biden recently ordered the US intelligence community to produce a report re-examining the origins of the novel coronavirus.

China continues to call the laboratory-leak theory a conspiracy.