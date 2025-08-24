China-Pak-Afghan FMs Talks Achieve Positive Outcome: Chinese Scholar
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof. Cheng Xinhong has said that the positive outcomes has been achieved through the intensive talks among the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The model of promoting security through development and resolving differences through cooperation not only provides a feasible alternative for Afghanistan's reconstruction, but also offers a new paradigm for global governance.
In the future, with the normality of the trilateral cooperation mechanism, South Asia is expected to become a new growth pole of global development in the 21st century, he said while commenting on talks among foreign ministers of three countries.
According to the website of the Chinese foreign office, during talks, Pakistan and Afghanistan clearly expressed their willingness to upgrade their diplomatic relations and agreed in principle to exchange ambassadors as soon as possible. This breakthrough will not only ease geopolitical confrontations in the South Asian subcontinent, but also provide an institutional guarantee for resolving cross-border disputes through the normalization of diplomacy.
The Chinese side clearly opposed external forces' interference in regional affairs, emphasized that all countries must not allow acts within their territories that undermine the sovereignty of other countries, he added.
Prof Cheng said that the Chinese side has committed to speaking up for Afghanistan in multilateral forums and promoting the international community to lift the freeze on Afghanistan's assets, which will create conditions for Afghanistan's integration into the international community.
The three parties have agreed to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from Pakistan to Afghanistan, with a focus on advancing cooperation in energy, transportation and agriculture. In this way, the land-sea intermodal transportation network of the Gwadar Port will connect Central Asia via Afghanistan, forming the China-Pakistan-Afghanistan-Central Asia economic corridor. It is expected that this corridor will reduce Afghanistan's trade costs by 30%.
According to the website of the Chinese foreign office, the three parties have in principle agreed to jointly combat terrorism. China will provide Afghanistan with counter-terrorism equipment and training, while Pakistan, for its part, has committed to strengthening control in border areas.
In addition to counter-terrorism, the three parties also reached consensus on such topics as combating drug smuggling and addressing climate change, he said.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From World
-
China-Pak-Afghan FMs talks achieve positive outcome: Chinese scholar1 hour ago
-
World's 1st ultra zero-carbon building inaugurated in E.China2 hours ago
-
Across conflicts, aid workers are targeted more than ever: UN agencies6 hours ago
-
UN agencies warn extreme heat poses growing threat to workers' health20 hours ago
-
Global media visits leading electric two-wheelers manufacturer in Wuxi, Jiangsu1 day ago
-
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list1 day ago
-
Pakistan urges UNSC to address Congo conflict's root cause, 'illegal exploitation' of its natural re ..1 day ago
-
Famine officially confirmed in Gaza, with UN chief calling it 'failure of humanity'2 days ago
-
Leaders of over 20 countries, 10 intl organizations to attend SCO Tianjin Summit2 days ago
-
Kashmir dispute resolution inevitable for South Asia peace: Qasim Noon2 days ago
-
Syria's progress towards political transition offers 'ray of hope' for peace, stability: Pakistan2 days ago
-
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of international law’2 days ago