UrduPoint.com

China-Pak Aviation Industry Cooperation Embracing New Possibility

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 09:04 PM

China-Pak aviation industry cooperation embracing new possibility

As a major aviation power, whether in civilian or military fields, China has cooperated closely with Pakistan in the field of aviation for decades

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :As a major aviation power, whether in civilian or military fields, China has cooperated closely with Pakistan in the field of aviation for decades.

The Gwadar International Airport under construction, as an outstanding example of China-Pakistan aviation cooperation, is located 26 kilometers northeast of the port. So far, most of the infrastructure has been fully completed and it is expected to be officially opened for navigation in September.

"The same as Gwadar Port, the new airport is also a representative project of the CPEC, which can accommodate the take-off and landing of large aircraft such as Boeing 747. In addition, the intersecting east-west air routes face China, Iran, Afghanistan, India and Central Asian countries, as well as a series of international routes will pass through this area. Therefore, the airport will gradually become an air economic and trade hub in the future," according to a report published by China Economic Net (CEN).

With this platform, it will be more convenient for international goods, especially Chinese goods, to arrive in Balochistan, and then be distributed to various cities in the country. Pakistan's characteristic goods can also be transported more efficiently to all parts of the world, promoting local economic and trade development.

Except for the civilian field, China-Pakistan aviation cooperation in the military field can also be called fruitful.

Fighter China-1 (FC-1) is an all-weather, single-engine, multi-purpose light fighter jointly invested and developed by two countries, which Pakistan side calls it Joint Fighter-17 Thunder (JF-17), and equips the Pakistan Air Force as the main fighter.

As early as June 1999, the two parties officially signed a cooperative research and development contract, entering the stage of prototype development. On March 12, 2007, the fighter officially entered into service with the Pakistan Air Force. At present, JF-17 has developed three models, namely Block I, Block II and Block III, which have different avionics and weapon systems to meet different operational needs.

As a milestone of Pakistan's aviation industry, it marks the first time that Pakistan has own military production line, by which the country has improved the technical level and independent capabilities of aviation industry.

The development of the aviation field, as an indispensable aspect of China-Pakistan all-weather cooperation, reflecting the mature technical level and rich practical experience of the aviation personnel of the two countries.

With the successful maiden flight of the first C919 commercial flight, bilateral aviation cooperation will undoubtedly contain more possibilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Balochistan World Iran China CPEC Gwadar Same Hub March June September All Industry Asia Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistani cherries poised to debut in Chinese mark ..

Pakistani cherries poised to debut in Chinese market

1 minute ago
 Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) de ..

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) delegation meets Finance Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 NA education body lauds govt for including 1973 co ..

NA education body lauds govt for including 1973 constitution in curriculum

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Commerce Minister Discusses China-US Econo ..

Chinese Commerce Minister Discusses China-US Economic Cooperation With Elon Musk

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free ..

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj

4 minutes ago
 UHS decides to reduce MS Nursing completion period ..

UHS decides to reduce MS Nursing completion period

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.