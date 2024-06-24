(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Chinese modern technologies are set to revolutionize Pakistan's healthcare system through the ambitious China-Pakistan Health Corridor initiative.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance medical infrastructure, improve patient care, and streamline health services across Pakistan," said Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz, President of China Pakistan Medical Association (CPMA).

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Medical Device Innovation Center of Lingang New Area and the International Cooperation and Exchange Conference on Medical Technology with the theme of "Promoting High-level Opening and Creating a Great Health Era" on Saturday in Liangang, Shanghai, he said that by integrating advanced technologies and expertise from China, the initiative promised to address critical healthcare challenges, ensuring better health outcomes and increased access to quality medical services for millions of Pakistanis.

At the ceremony, international experts such as university presidents and medical school deans from 13 countries including Pakistan, Russia, Canada, and Thailand were appointed as expert committee members of the newly-unveiled Medical Device Innovation Center, CEN reported.

The center aims to build an open, full-industrial chain, full-process, one-stop innovation service platform, widely attract global medical technology innovation projects and high-end talents, and actively promote China's high-quality medical device products and enterprises to go global, creating a new front with global linkage and international influence.

APP/asg