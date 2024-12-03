Open Menu

China-Pak Trade Coop Flourishes With 9 Deals Worth RMB 1.918b Signed

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

China-Pak trade coop flourishes with 9 deals worth RMB 1.918b signed

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Nine cooperation agreements were signed between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises, with a total value of RMB 1.918 billion (approximately $263.8 million) during a Strategic Cooperation Summit on E-Commerce with theme "Unleashing the Digital Potential of CPEC" held in Chenggong, Kunming, Yunnan.

The agreements span a variety of sectors, including overseas investment, import and export, mineral and ore trading, agricultural products, and the digital economy.

Prominent companies involved in the partnerships include Yunnan Yunshangyun Big Data Industry Development Co., Ltd, Jinhu International Trade (Kunming) Co., Ltd, Northern Frontier Mines Pakistan, China Economic Net reported on Tuesday.

According to Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Minister for Planning and Development of Gilgit-Baltistan, the signed agreements are expected to boost trade and investment flows between the two countries, particularly in emerging sectors like digital technologies and e-commerce.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import China CPEC Kunming Nasir Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

1 hour ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

16 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

16 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

16 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

16 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

16 hours ago

More Stories From World