China-Pakistan Agricultural Cooperation Delivers Breakthroughs In Sugarcane Research

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Recently, Dr. Talha Javed and Dr. Faisal Mehdi, two Pakistani experts at the Institute of Tropical Bioscience and Biotechnology, Chinese academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS), have achieved breakthroughs in sugarcane molecular breeding and disease resistance research respectively, injecting new impetus into the collaborative innovation between the two countries in the tropical agricultural sector.

In the realm of sugarcane molecular breeding, Dr. Talha Javed and his team verified the function of the PR1 gene (SsnpPR1.04) and cultivated two transgenic ROC22 seedlings carrying this gene through an Agrobacterium-mediated transformation system, laying a crucial foundation for the development of disease-resistant sugarcane varieties. Additionally, via transcriptome sequencing, the team further uncovered the activation mechanism of defense responses mediated by PR1 expression.

Meanwhile, in the sugarcane disease resistance research project led by Dr.

Faisal Mehdi, after treatment with endophytes, the growth status and photosynthetic rate of sugarcane improved significantly, while its antioxidant activity and hydrolase activity were greatly enhanced, effectively boosting the crop's stress resistance. Through transcriptomic analysis, the team successfully identified key disease-resistant genes in sugarcane and revealed the protein interaction networks involved in antioxidant activity, MAPK signal transduction, and hormone regulation.

Both Pakistani experts emphasized that China and Pakistan enjoy a solid foundation for cooperation in the agricultural sector, with immense potential for collaboration in sugarcane breeding, green cultivation, and disease prevention and control. "Through close cooperation between the two sides, not only can advanced agricultural technologies developed by China be introduced to Pakistan to support the local development, but also Pakistan's outstanding research results can be brought to China," they told CEN.

APP/asg

