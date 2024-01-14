China-Pakistan Cargo Route Launched To Facilitate Air Transport
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) A new air cargo route was launched linking Ezhou Huahu Airport in central China's Hubei Province with Lahore, said SF Airlines, China's largest air cargo carrier in fleet size.
The Ezhou-Lahore cargo route is the first international air cargo route launched by SF Airlines this year, departing from Ezhou Huahu Airport, China's first cargo-focused airport.
The Ezhou-Lahore route is planned to operate three times a week, providing over 300 tons of air transport capacity from Ezhou to Lahore every week. The transported goods mainly include textiles, 3C electronic products, electronic equipment, etc., China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
The opening of this international cargo route is an important measure for Huahu Airport to further increase routes to South Asia.
It will provide an efficient and stable air logistics channel for economic and trade exchanges between China and Pakistan and provide more logistics convenience for Chinese brands to explore the Pakistani market.
Previously, SF Airlines had opened two direct cargo routes from Ezhou to South Asia: Ezhou-Delhi and Ezhou-Chennai. The opening of the new Pakistani route will further strengthen Ezhou's South Asian air transport network.
SF Airlines, the aviation branch of China's leading courier enterprise SF Express, has launched a total of 11 international cargo routes from Ezhou to global destinations to date.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update2 minutes ago
-
New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd Twenty20 international score2 minutes ago
-
General Entertainment Authority, designer Elie Saab join forces to redefine fashion for Riyadh Seaso ..22 minutes ago
-
Mutations of blood-creating genes correlated to heart diseases: study22 minutes ago
-
Berenguer drives Athletic Bilbao to derby win over Real Sociedad52 minutes ago
-
Hosts Ivory Coast make perfect start in African Nations Cup52 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM to participate in WEF meeting in Davos52 minutes ago
-
PSG's closest challengers Nice, Monaco beaten in Ligue 11 hour ago
-
Guatemala's Arevalo to take office despite efforts to block him1 hour ago
-
US presidential election heats up as frigid Iowa tests Trump1 hour ago
-
41 hostage prison workers are freed in Ecuador1 hour ago
-
Belgorod evacuees shelter from strikes in out-of-town hotel1 hour ago