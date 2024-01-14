Open Menu

China-Pakistan Cargo Route Launched To Facilitate Air Transport

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM

China-Pakistan cargo route launched to facilitate air transport

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) A new air cargo route was launched linking Ezhou Huahu Airport in central China's Hubei Province with Lahore, said SF Airlines, China's largest air cargo carrier in fleet size.

The Ezhou-Lahore cargo route is the first international air cargo route launched by SF Airlines this year, departing from Ezhou Huahu Airport, China's first cargo-focused airport.

The Ezhou-Lahore route is planned to operate three times a week, providing over 300 tons of air transport capacity from Ezhou to Lahore every week. The transported goods mainly include textiles, 3C electronic products, electronic equipment, etc., China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The opening of this international cargo route is an important measure for Huahu Airport to further increase routes to South Asia.

It will provide an efficient and stable air logistics channel for economic and trade exchanges between China and Pakistan and provide more logistics convenience for Chinese brands to explore the Pakistani market.

Previously, SF Airlines had opened two direct cargo routes from Ezhou to South Asia: Ezhou-Delhi and Ezhou-Chennai. The opening of the new Pakistani route will further strengthen Ezhou's South Asian air transport network.

SF Airlines, the aviation branch of China's leading courier enterprise SF Express, has launched a total of 11 international cargo routes from Ezhou to global destinations to date.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore China Enterprise Market Textile From Asia Airport

