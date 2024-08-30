- Home
- World
- China-Pakistan collaboration in education strengthened via ‘Online Summer Camp for Training Local ..
China-Pakistan Collaboration In Education Strengthened Via ‘Online Summer Camp For Training Local Chinese Teachers'
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The 2024 Online Summer Camp for Training Local Chinese Teachers in Pakistan successfully concluded, marking the end of a comprehensive four-day programme aimed at enhancing the skills and expertise of local educators on Friday.
The event, which took place from August 23-26, was hosted by Xinjiang Agricultural University (XAU) and co-organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (CIUAF), alongside the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Education International Exchange Association.
A total of 37 local Chinese teachers and international Chinese language enthusiasts participated in the summer camp, representing seven universities, five Confucius Institutes, and two Confucius Classrooms across Pakistan. The camp was to bolster the teaching capabilities of its participants, ensuring a robust and competent teaching force in the country.
The training sessions were enriched by the involvement of professors and experts from prominent Chinese academic institutions, including Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Hebei University, Zhejiang Normal University, and XAU.
Teachers from various Confucius Institutes also contributed their valuable knowledge and experience to the program.
The summer camp’s curriculum was divided into two modules, each tailored to meet the specific needs of the participants. The first module, "International Chinese Education Theory and Practice," comprised five lectures covering topics such as technology-assisted Chinese language teaching, syllabus development, grammatical case studies, vocabulary instruction strategies, and professional planning for local Chinese teachers.
The second module, "Chinese Culture Video Sharing and Hands-on Experiences," offered three interactive workshops designed to immerse participants in Chinese culture. These workshops included activities such as paper cutting, calligraphy, and an introduction to Peking Opera, providing a unique opportunity for participants to engage with and appreciate various aspects of Chinese culture.
This successful event has underscored the growing educational collaboration between Pakistan and China, contributing to the further development of Chinese language education in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From World
-
Atkinson's hundred heroics hurt Sri Lanka before England bowlers strike in second Test11 minutes ago
-
US requests dispute talks on Canada digital services tax31 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 5 results32 minutes ago
-
Brazil awaits X shutdown as Musk dismisses legal order52 minutes ago
-
'Lightning strikes three times' for world's fastest Paralympian1 hour ago
-
Atkinson's hundred heroics hurt Sri Lanka before England bowlers strike at Lord's1 hour ago
-
Gauff rallies to keep US Open repeat bid alive2 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Venezuela hit by nationwide power outage2 hours ago
-
US, UN call for action to end enforced disappearances2 hours ago
-
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fighting agreed3 hours ago
-
Typhoon Shanshan churns up Japan, up to six dead4 hours ago