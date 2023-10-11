China, Pakistan deepening all-round cooperation: White Paper

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Over the past decade, BRI cooperation has delivered real gains to participating countries, said a white paper released by China's State Council Information Office on October 10. “It has been welcomed by the international community both as a public good and a cooperation platform, and has achieved solid results,” the paper noted.

The white paper, titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future", presented the achievements of the BRI during the past 10 years to give the international community a better understanding of the value of the initiative, facilitate high-quality cooperation under it, and ultimately deliver benefits to more countries and peoples

In it China-Pakistan cooperation in different sectors over the past decade is presented, including projects that facilitate policy coordination, infrastructure construction, trade, financial integration, and the improving of people’s lives, China Economic Net reported.

As per the white paper, the construction of economic corridors and international routes is making substantial progress.

Take Pakistan as an example. “Major projects along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are underway. The Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (Sukkur-Multan section), the Karakoram Highway Phase II (Havelian-Thakot section), and the Lahore Orange Line Metro are all open to traffic. Coal-fired power plants such as Sahiwal, Port Qasim, Thar, and Hub are operating safely and steadily; the Mehra DC transmission project is operational; and the Kalot Hydropower Station is connected to the power grid. Rashakai Special Economic Zone has reached the stage of comprehensive development,” reads the paper, adding that the Gwadar Port in Pakistan has seen major progress and is marching towards the goal of becoming a logistics center and industrial base.

The BRI is a long-term, transnational and systematic global project of the 21st century. It has succeeded in taking its first step on a long journey. “Continuing from this new starting point, the BRI will demonstrate greater creativity and vitality, become more open and inclusive, and generate new opportunities for both China and the rest of the world,” concluded the paper.