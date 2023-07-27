Open Menu

China, Pakistan Engaged In Close Economic, Financial Cooperation: Mao Ning

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Thursday said that China and Pakistan were engaged in close economic and financial cooperation to help the country achieve stable and sustainable development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Thursday said that China and Pakistan were engaged in close economic and financial cooperation to help the country achieve stable and sustainable development.

She made these remarks in her regular briefing in response to a question regarding a report which claimed that China had rolled over a US$ 2.4 billion loan to Islamabad for a period of two years.

When asked to confirm whether China has rolled over the loan and if so, what are the terms and conditions, she referred the reporter to the competent authorities for the details.

