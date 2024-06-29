Open Menu

China, Pakistan Form Digital Education Alliance To Foster Skills Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A milestone in the educational cooperation between China and Pakistan was achieved last week with the formation of the China-Pakistan Digital Education Alliance.

The alliance, jointly initiated by ITMC Technology Co., Ltd. and UNI International, along with over 160 Chinese and Pakistani technical and vocational education and training (TVET) partners, aims to strengthen Pakistan's TVET system and transform it into a leading digital education hub.

The formation of the alliance was announced during the International Digital Skills Exchange Seminar of the 2nd Belt and Road International Skills Competition held in Chongqing, China from June 24 to 26, local media reported.

Over 200 experts from both countries, representing more than 140 colleges and universities, witnessed the historic event both online and offline.

Rao Rashid Ali, Director General of Punjab TEVTA is leading the alliance from Pakistan.

Rashid Ali highlighted the importance of this collaboration in bridging the digital skills gap in Pakistan and highlighted its potential to transform the education landscape in the country.

From China, Professor Xue Maoyun, former president of Jiangsu Commerce Vocational and Technical College, assumed the role of chairman of the alliance. He stressed the shared vision of advancing digital education and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

Muhammad Omar, Counsellor and Head of Chancery at the Pakistani Embassy in China and Afifa Shajia Awais, Counsellor of Education also attended the seminar.

Praising China's achievements in talent transformation, especially in the development of highly skilled talent, Omar expressed the hope that Pakistan could leverage China's experience in digital transformation to enhance its educational institutions.

