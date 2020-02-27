China-Pakistan friendship everlasting, says Chinese Cultural Consular Zhang Heqing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A Chinese Cultural Counselor based in Islamabad Chinese Cultural Consular Zhang Heqing has said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is everlasting and the people of China are proud of their friendship with Pakistanis and they are confident that the friendship between the two countries will be strengthened.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to distribute credentials to students completing Chinese language courses at China Window, a Chinese Cultural Center in Peshawar. Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Manager Sajjad Ahmad and other diplomats were also present on the occasion.

Chinese consular said that although the Chinese people nowadays are having a difficult time because of the Corona virus, they are courageous facing with them and they are convinced that China will soon become a powerful force to overcome the corona virus. Zhang Heqing said that during this difficult time, the people of Pakistan, besides the President and the Prime Minister, have shown solidarity which is undoubtedly praiseworthy. He said that the Corona virus is now largely controlled and those infected with the virus. The numbers of peoples getting infecting with corona virus in gradual declined.

Chinese Consular said that CEPC is an important project for the economic and sovereign development of Pakistan and will have the best impact on Pakistan's economy in the coming months and years.

Zhang Heqing expressed happiness of free classes at the China Window of teaching Chinese language to the youth and specially the student's class. Expressing happiness over the free classes, he said that the move would give the general public priority to get jobs in the factories under CEPC, which would provide employment opportunities to Pakistani youth.

He also agreed with the proposal that students from prominent positions should also be sent to China on scholarship. Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Ahmad, General Manager of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that the importance of Chinese language in the context of the current situation will be given to 100 students. And these language learners can also promote tourism by serving as operators in the future. The China Window also announced a three-month internship for Chinese language learners. Sajjad Ahmed said that he is confident that China will also contribute to the tourism sector and especially in view of the Gandhara Culture; a large number of Chinese will come to Pakistan.

He has served a significant role in teaching the language. He hoped that the administrators would continue such course in the future.

Later, Zhang Heqing distributed certificates to those who completed the Chinese language course.

Earlier, Senior Journalist Amjad Aziz Malik, Manager Sajjad Ahmed received the guest.