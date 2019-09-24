China, Pakistan friendship unbreakable; both enjoy frequent high level exchanges: Chinese FM

China Tuesday said its friendship with Pakistan was unbreakable and now both countries enjoyed frequent high level exchanges and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation as well as close coordination in regional and international affairs

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :China Tuesday said its friendship with Pakistan was unbreakable and now both countries enjoyed frequent high level exchanges and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation as well as close coordination in regional and international affairs.

"Our friendship is unbreakable. Now, we enjoy frequent high level exchanges and deepening mutual beneficial cooperation as well as close coordination in regional and international affairs," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing, while commenting on the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of UN General Assembly Session in New York.

The meeting was second contact between the two leaders in a month.

Wang Yi had met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad when he visited Pakistan to attend the China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue on September 7.

Geng Shuang said that the Chinese side would work with Pakistan to promote friendly exchange and practical cooperation and make China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a model for high quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

According to a statement issued by Chinese foreign ministry here on Tuesday, during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his attendance at the UN General Assembly in New York, Yi Wang Yi conveyed the cordial greetings from the Chinese leaders to Imran Khan and said that China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic partners and had always trusted each other, understood each other and supported each other.

He said the cooperation between China and Pakistan had effectively promoted the development of the Pakistani state and the improvement of people's livelihood. "The two sides must work together to build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into a high-quality demonstration project of "Belt and Road", he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings and wishes to the Chinese leaders.

He said that Pakistan and China were close friends and thanked the Chinese government and people for their firm stand with the Pakistani people in their most difficult time. China's support and help were of great significance to the security and development of the country, he added.

"The Pakistani side will do its utmost to maintain the friendship between Pakistan and China and will not allow any external forces to interfere with and undermine the development of Pakistan-China relations", he said.

The Pakistani side would firmly promote the transformation and upgrading of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and continue to fully protect the safety of China's Pakistani projects, enterprises and personnel, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced Pakistan's views on the current situation in Occupied Kashmir. Wang Yi reiterated China's principled position.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues such as Afghanistan and Iran.