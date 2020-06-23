China, Pakistan hold consultation on UN affairs

Director-General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Yang Tao and Director General of the United Nations Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Farrukh Iqbal Khan of Pakistan held consultation on United Nations (UN) affairs

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Director-General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Yang Tao and Director General of the United Nations Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Farrukh Iqbal Khan of Pakistan held consultation on United Nations (UN) affairs.

Both the sides exchanged views on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN, relevant international and regional hotspot issues and cooperation in multilateral areas between China and Pakistan, according to a press statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

Both the sides agreed that the international community should take the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN as an opportunity to send a clear message of support for multilateralism and the role of the UN, safeguard the international system with the UN at its core, and maintain the international order based on international law.

China and Pakistan need to further enhance cooperation in UN multilateral affairs, and defend the common interests of both countries and developing countries, it added.