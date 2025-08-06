China, Pakistan ink MoU to establish Global South Research Center

China’s Soochow University Think Tank and Pakistan’s Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly establish a Global South Research Center, strengthening academic and policy collaboration between China and Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) China’s Soochow University Think Tank and Pakistan’s Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly establish a Global South Research Center, strengthening academic and policy collaboration between China and Pakistan.

The center will serve as a platform for research, academic exchange and policy dialogue on critical issues facing the Global South, with a focus on evidence-based policy analysis, practical recommendations and the application of research findings to support sustainable development. The partnership aims to enhance both institutions’ contributions to national strategies and international development initiatives, China Economic Net reported.

Under the agreement, the two sides will promote knowledge sharing, innovative research and expanded international cooperation. They will also work to advance policy research with real-world impact and foster academic and technological exchanges between China and Pakistan.

Key areas of collaboration include joint research projects, high-level academic exchanges, policy reports and data integration. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to address global challenges through enhanced research cooperation and cross-border dialogue. Representatives from both institutions expressed confidence that the center will contribute valuable insights to policymaking and global discourse.