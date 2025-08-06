China, Pakistan Ink MoU To Establish Global South Research Center
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 07:18 PM
China’s Soochow University Think Tank and Pakistan’s Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly establish a Global South Research Center, strengthening academic and policy collaboration between China and Pakistan
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) China’s Soochow University Think Tank and Pakistan’s Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly establish a Global South Research Center, strengthening academic and policy collaboration between China and Pakistan.
The center will serve as a platform for research, academic exchange and policy dialogue on critical issues facing the Global South, with a focus on evidence-based policy analysis, practical recommendations and the application of research findings to support sustainable development. The partnership aims to enhance both institutions’ contributions to national strategies and international development initiatives, China Economic Net reported.
Under the agreement, the two sides will promote knowledge sharing, innovative research and expanded international cooperation. They will also work to advance policy research with real-world impact and foster academic and technological exchanges between China and Pakistan.
Key areas of collaboration include joint research projects, high-level academic exchanges, policy reports and data integration. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to address global challenges through enhanced research cooperation and cross-border dialogue. Representatives from both institutions expressed confidence that the center will contribute valuable insights to policymaking and global discourse.
Recent Stories
Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar
Pakistan, Iraq to expand bilateral trade through new maritime ferry agreement
HBL, SEDF sign MoU to provide subsidized loans to SMEs
PSX hits new milestone, surges 2,051 points to record 145,088
Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan
Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..
Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar
Pakistan's regional exports increase 2.08 pc in FY 2025
Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears 200 amid ongoing blockade
UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration
China, Pakistan ink MoU to establish Global South Research Center
More Stories From World
-
Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears 200 amid ongoing blockade3 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan ink MoU to establish Global South Research Center2 minutes ago
-
Chinese hydropower wisdom to fuel Kurram Tangi Dam development4 hours ago
-
China reiterates call for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue5 hours ago
-
Gaza crisis deepens as UN warns children are ‘dying before reaching hospital’6 hours ago
-
China reiterates call for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue7 hours ago
-
Pakistan pushes UNSC to end Israel's 'brutal' war & suffering of Palestinians, especially children9 hours ago
-
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights abuses in Kashmir20 hours ago
-
Israel kills an average of 28 Palestinian children daily in Gaza: UNICEF21 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric vehicle sector23 hours ago
-
Dr Zakir Naik stuns fans with thrilling bungee jump in Bali23 hours ago
-
Trump signals tougher trade action against India, issues 24-hour deadline24 hours ago