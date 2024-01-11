Open Menu

China-Pakistan International College Of Resources And Environment Unveiled

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) China-Pakistan International College of Resources and Environment jointly built by Yunnan Land and Resources Vocational College and the University of Baltistan was unveiled in Beijing recently.

The two sides will cultivate Pakistani talents who master not only technology but also Chinese language in the future based on the newly signed agreement, China Economic news (CEN) reported.

In view of the various energy and mineral projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a large number of professional and technical talents on geological survey and mineral exploration are in demand.

According to Chen Ying, President of Yunnan Land and Resources Vocational College, skilled Pakistani professionals will be trained for Pakistan's local enterprises as well as Chinese enterprises in Pakistan to alleviate the skilled labor shortage in Pakistan.

Furthermore, teacher training, exchange visits, and seminars are also on the way.

