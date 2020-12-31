China-Pakistan joint air forces training achieves expected goals: Chinese Defense Ministry

The multi-subject practical Chinese and Pakistani air forces joint training recently concluded at an Air Force Base in Pakistan has achieved the expected goals, Chinese Defense Ministry's Spokesperson Colonel Tan Kefei said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) ::The multi-subject practical Chinese and Pakistani air forces joint training recently concluded at an Air Force Base in Pakistan has achieved the expected goals, Chinese Defense Ministry's Spokesperson Colonel Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

From December 7th to 25th, the Chinese and Pakistani air forces held a joint training code-named "Eagle- at the Pakistani Air Force Base. The two sides carried out multi-subject practical joint training, which achieved the expected goals, he said during his monthly briefing held here.

The spokesperson said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. China-Pakistan relations are at the best.

"In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the two sides have continuously strengthened cooperation in various fields and firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, creating a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era," he added.

Col Tan Kefei remarked that the military relations between China and Pakistan are an important pillar of the relations between the two countries.

"Since the beginning of this year, the high level of the two militaries have maintained close strategic communication, and the two militaries have carried out in-depth practical cooperation in related fields, which reflects the brotherhood of standing in the same boat and overcoming difficulties together," he added.

He said that next year is the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, adding, "China is willing to work with Pakistan to continue to strengthen cooperation in the fields of anti-epidemic, joint exercises, equipment and technology, and logistics support to push the relationship between the two militaries to a higher level."� According to defense analysts, a batch of Chinese air force troops participated the joint air force exercise amid Covid-19 pandemic which not only showed the profound friendship between the all-weather friends and iron brothers but it was conducive to the comprehensive combat capability of the two militaries.

The joint training, which was one part of the China-Pakistan military cooperation plan in 2020, played a positive role in promoting development of military relations, deepening practical cooperation between the two air forces and improving the actual combat training level of the two forces.

The first "Shaheen or Eagle" joint training between the two countries was held in Pakistan in March 2011. The last time it was held in Northwest China in August 2019 and lasted for a month. The exercise in 2019 involved some 50 aircraft, the most personnel and the most complete combat units.

The joint exercise saga between the two countries has been conducted on a regular basis and rotated in China and Pakistan.