China-Pakistan joint research center help researchers to asses impact of climate change

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Cui Peng, Director-General, China Pakistan Joint Research Center (CPJRC) has said that researchers from the two countries will jointly study and assess impact of geological disasters and climate change on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and local sustainable development.

A scientific and technological innovation platform between China and Pakistan, namely, China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Sciences (CPJRC), was inaugurated at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad on October 25.

"CPEC areas are vulnerable to frequent natural hazards. Its environment and ecosystem are fragile, and socio-economic development is affected by multiple constraints, affecting local resilience and sustainable development. Addressing these challenges through research and supporting the sustainable development of CPEC is a common goal of scientists from both countries," he further said.

"It is also a very good opportunity for academia in Pakistan and young students to have access to modern research in the field of earth sciences in China," added Shahid Iqbal, assistant professor, Earth Sciences Department, Quaid-i-Azam University.

The inauguration attracted large number of students, scholars, and officials from both countries, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Aiming at promoting sci-tech cooperation against climate-induced disasters and on talent training, the research center will act as a national platform between China and Pakistan, with research fields covering construction, environment, ecology, disaster reduction and sustainable development.

