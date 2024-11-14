China, Pakistan Launch New BRI Joint Laboratory To Tackle Health & Food Safety Challenges
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Belt and Road International Joint Laboratory for Health and Food Safety was officially launched by Zhejiang A&F University (ZAFU), China, and Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS), Pakistan in Zhengjiang, China.
The signing and unveiling ceremony marked a significant milestone in international academic cooperation.
On the occasion, Wu Jiasheng, Vice President of ZAFU, noted that the establishment of the lab represents a new phase in academic collaboration, enriching scholarly exploration, fostering information exchange, and addressing global challenges to improve social welfare worldwide, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.
As per sources, the laboratory builds upon ZAFU's "China-Australia Joint Laboratory for Animal Health Big Data Analytics" and involves collaboration with universities and research institutions from Pakistan, Russia, Egypt, Iran, Thailand, Australia, Italy, and other countries.
It aims to advance research in areas such as public health, foodborne pathogens, environmental health, food safety, and antimicrobial resistance.
Professor Song Houhui, Dean of the College of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine at ZAFU, highlighted that the joint laboratory would focus on talent development, faculty and student exchanges, and scientific research in the coming stages.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
More Stories From World
-
Somber swan song for Biden in South America40 minutes ago
-
'Interior Chinatown' satirizes Asian roles in Hollywood... and beyond screen40 minutes ago
-
Trump picks divisive ally to lead Justice Department50 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election50 minutes ago
-
One person dead after explosions near Brazil's Supreme Court50 minutes ago
-
Italian president takes Musk to task in migration row50 minutes ago
-
Six Israeli troops killed, deadly strikes in Lebanon50 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election1 hour ago
-
Philippines on highest alert as super typhoon approaches1 hour ago
-
UN nuclear chief in Iran to 'reach diplomatic solutions'1 hour ago
-
Scientists say world's largest coral found near Solomon Islands1 hour ago
-
Lyon and Chelsea stay perfect in Women's Champions League1 hour ago