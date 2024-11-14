Open Menu

China, Pakistan Launch New BRI Joint Laboratory To Tackle Health & Food Safety Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Belt and Road International Joint Laboratory for Health and Food Safety was officially launched by Zhejiang A&F University (ZAFU), China, and Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS), Pakistan in Zhengjiang, China.

The signing and unveiling ceremony marked a significant milestone in international academic cooperation.

On the occasion, Wu Jiasheng, Vice President of ZAFU, noted that the establishment of the lab represents a new phase in academic collaboration, enriching scholarly exploration, fostering information exchange, and addressing global challenges to improve social welfare worldwide, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

As per sources, the laboratory builds upon ZAFU's "China-Australia Joint Laboratory for Animal Health Big Data Analytics" and involves collaboration with universities and research institutions from Pakistan, Russia, Egypt, Iran, Thailand, Australia, Italy, and other countries.

It aims to advance research in areas such as public health, foodborne pathogens, environmental health, food safety, and antimicrobial resistance.

Professor Song Houhui, Dean of the College of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine at ZAFU, highlighted that the joint laboratory would focus on talent development, faculty and student exchanges, and scientific research in the coming stages.

APP/asg

