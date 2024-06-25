China-Pakistan Marine Collaboration Sets Sail With New Training Course At HEU
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The first-ever China-Pakistan Marine Information Workshop and Training Course officially commenced at Harbin Engineering University (HEU), Heilongjiang, China, on May 27, running through to June 13.
This inaugural event was organized by the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Science and Technology, with HEU as the host institution.
The training course attracted 32 researchers involved in underwater and maritime technology from various industrial and academic sectors across Pakistan.
The workshop featured an extensive curriculum tailored to the interests of the Pakistani participants, focusing on Underwater Acoustics Engineering technologies.
The program, developed by a team of 17 HEU professors and researchers, covered topics from the basics to cutting-edge advancements in underwater acoustic equipment design, measurement, and detection methods.
The curriculum includes the latest theories and practical applications, allowing attendees to engage with cutting-edge research and advanced technologies, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.
Speaking on behalf of the participants, Amir Yousuf expressed his excitement about the underwater communication course, "This course not only introduced me to the fundamentals of underwater communication but also demonstrated how deep learning can be integrated with acoustic communication technology, opening new pathways for data processing."
Syed Hassan, another participant, assured that all attendees were committed to learning and applying the knowledge and skills gained during the course in their professional work.
This training course is part of a broader initiative responding to China's Belt and Road Initiative.
Over the past decade, HEU and relevant institutes in Pakistan have engaged in extensive bilateral academic exchanges in marine information technology.
In November 2019, HEU and Pakistan's COMSATS University Islamabad established the China-Pakistan Joint Marine Information Laboratory to conduct joint research, experiments, and talent development.
