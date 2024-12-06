Open Menu

China-Pakistan Marine Information Cooperation Keeps Evolving

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 10:17 PM

China-Pakistan marine information cooperation keeps evolving

The 6th China-Pakistan Marine Information Workshop concluded in China Harbin Engineering University (HEU)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The 6th China-Pakistan Marine Information Workshop concluded in China Harbin Engineering University (HEU).

Hosted by the Chinese Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (CSNAME), Chinese and Pakistani professionals shared their latest research findings and discussed future trends and challenges faced in the interdisciplinary and frontier areas of marine information in the four-day event, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

"Over the years, China-Pakistan cooperation in scientific research and talent cultivation in this area has been increasingly close through the China-Pakistan Marine Information Joint Research Laboratory. In the future, leveraging our strengths in the ocean sector, Harbin Engineering University will further deepen cooperation in scientific and technological innovation, talent cultivation and scientific research achievement transformation with Pakistan, collectively contributing to the advancement of the global marine industry," said Song Yingdong, President, Harbin Engineering University.

"In recent years, China has made rapid progress in technological development, achieving remarkable results in marine information, new energy, etc. The significant scientific research achievements in shipbuilding and marine exploitation by Harbin Engineering University with its groundbreaking progress in underwater acoustic engineering, is worthy learning for Pakistan," Ahmed Saeed, President, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) of Pakistan remarked. Also, he encouraged students to participate in developing marine science and technology for both countries through cooperation.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Harbin Engineering University and the Pakistani delegation on high-quality development of overseas student education, holding high-level international academic conferences, etc.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education China Student Harbin Progress Event Industry

Recent Stories

Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's hand ..

Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village

5 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

5 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail

Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different ..

Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city

8 minutes ago
 NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for ..

NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct

8 minutes ago
 NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting cal ..

NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key of ..

8 minutes ago
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-se ..

NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports

14 minutes ago
 Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

13 minutes ago
 China's opening-up injects momentum into world eco ..

China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert

20 minutes ago
 Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid p ..

Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago
 UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday ..

UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper

13 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13

ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World