China-Pakistan marine information cooperation keeps evolving

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The 6th China-Pakistan Marine Information Workshop concluded in China Harbin Engineering University (HEU).

Hosted by the Chinese Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (CSNAME), Chinese and Pakistani professionals shared their latest research findings and discussed future trends and challenges faced in the interdisciplinary and frontier areas of marine information in the four-day event, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

"Over the years, China-Pakistan cooperation in scientific research and talent cultivation in this area has been increasingly close through the China-Pakistan Marine Information Joint Research Laboratory. In the future, leveraging our strengths in the ocean sector, Harbin Engineering University will further deepen cooperation in scientific and technological innovation, talent cultivation and scientific research achievement transformation with Pakistan, collectively contributing to the advancement of the global marine industry," said Song Yingdong, President, Harbin Engineering University.

"In recent years, China has made rapid progress in technological development, achieving remarkable results in marine information, new energy, etc. The significant scientific research achievements in shipbuilding and marine exploitation by Harbin Engineering University with its groundbreaking progress in underwater acoustic engineering, is worthy learning for Pakistan," Ahmed Saeed, President, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) of Pakistan remarked. Also, he encouraged students to participate in developing marine science and technology for both countries through cooperation.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Harbin Engineering University and the Pakistani delegation on high-quality development of overseas student education, holding high-level international academic conferences, etc.

