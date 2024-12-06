China-Pakistan Marine Information Cooperation Keeps Evolving
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 10:17 PM
The 6th China-Pakistan Marine Information Workshop concluded in China Harbin Engineering University (HEU)
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The 6th China-Pakistan Marine Information Workshop concluded in China Harbin Engineering University (HEU).
Hosted by the Chinese Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (CSNAME), Chinese and Pakistani professionals shared their latest research findings and discussed future trends and challenges faced in the interdisciplinary and frontier areas of marine information in the four-day event, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.
"Over the years, China-Pakistan cooperation in scientific research and talent cultivation in this area has been increasingly close through the China-Pakistan Marine Information Joint Research Laboratory. In the future, leveraging our strengths in the ocean sector, Harbin Engineering University will further deepen cooperation in scientific and technological innovation, talent cultivation and scientific research achievement transformation with Pakistan, collectively contributing to the advancement of the global marine industry," said Song Yingdong, President, Harbin Engineering University.
"In recent years, China has made rapid progress in technological development, achieving remarkable results in marine information, new energy, etc. The significant scientific research achievements in shipbuilding and marine exploitation by Harbin Engineering University with its groundbreaking progress in underwater acoustic engineering, is worthy learning for Pakistan," Ahmed Saeed, President, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) of Pakistan remarked. Also, he encouraged students to participate in developing marine science and technology for both countries through cooperation.
Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Harbin Engineering University and the Pakistani delegation on high-quality development of overseas student education, holding high-level international academic conferences, etc.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city
NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct
NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key of ..
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports
Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK
China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert
Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi
UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13
More Stories From World
-
China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert20 minutes ago
-
UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper13 minutes ago
-
Over 280,000 Syrians force to flee in northwest escalation amid intensifying crisis: UN5 minutes ago
-
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis5 minutes ago
-
Hunt for Manhattan gunman 'on right track', NY mayor insists4 minutes ago
-
Romania's top court scraps presidential election5 minutes ago
-
EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal5 minutes ago
-
Georgia PM says 'won battle' with pro-EU protesters as crisis deepens4 minutes ago
-
EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal2 hours ago
-
EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal2 hours ago
-
Romania's top court scraps presidential election2 hours ago
-
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike2 hours ago