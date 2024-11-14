China-Pakistan Medical Institutions Sign MoU To Deepen Health Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Medical institutions from China and Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Kashgar, China to enhance bilateral cooperation in the health sector, focusing on medical services, research, and technology
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Medical institutions from China and Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Kashgar, China to enhance bilateral cooperation in the health sector, focusing on medical services, research, and technology.
The agreement, facilitated by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Hospital Cooperation Alliance, aims to improve healthcare services and foster deeper exchanges in fields like liver echinococcosis treatment, medical imaging technology, and the transformation of research outcomes.
During the signing ceremony, representatives from the Kashgar Health Commission, along with officials from the First People's Hospital of Kashgar Prefecture and other local healthcare facilities, engaged in detailed discussions with medical leaders from Pakistan's Gilgit Provincial Hospital.
Key topics included international medicine, telemedicine, infectious disease control, artificial intelligence, big data applications, and the promotion of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).
On the occasion, officials with the Kashgar Health Commission emphasized their commitment to advancing international telemedicine platforms, combining "smart hospital" initiatives with multilateral online consultation services.
The move aims to overcome geographical barriers and facilitate academic exchanges and personnel visits, furthering the goal of empowering healthcare systems along the Belt and Road.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House
Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide
Siddique sworn in as PPSC member
Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog
Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro
All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France
Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told
The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees
Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..
Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain
Joint initiatives bring positive change to marginalized communities, Senator Rub ..
PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens
More Stories From World
-
'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House2 minutes ago
-
List of World Rugby chairmen25 minutes ago
-
Japan expect tough Indonesia test with World Cup spot in reach25 minutes ago
-
Spain flood epicentre survives fresh rain alert26 minutes ago
-
EU deforestation ban in chaos as parliament loosens rules26 minutes ago
-
Australia dominates Pakistan in truncated T20I series-opener1 hour ago
-
'Terrible' AI has given tech an existential headache: activist2 hours ago
-
APEC gathering seen as gateway for trade between China, Latin America2 hours ago
-
NDMA chairman discusses GCF accreditation framework at COP 292 hours ago
-
Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee2 hours ago
-
Iran tells UN nuclear chief it won't negotiate under 'intimidation'3 hours ago
-
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 43,7363 hours ago