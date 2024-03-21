China-Pakistan relationship remains source of peace, stability in region and beyond: Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan takes "immense pride" in its unique and "time-tested friendship" with China. The two countries are not only connected by land, rivers, and mountains, but also by a heart corridor, founded on the shared values of mutual respect, trust, solidarity, and support, said Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi.

Hashmi also stressed that as Ambassador of Pakistan to China, he and his team are committed to "implementing the consensus reached between the two countries' leadership to fortify the strategic trust between the two countries, strengthen ties across multiple domains, and build an even stronger China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

The Pakistani diplomat made the remarks during an event to celebrate the 84th National Day of Pakistan hosted by the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong was also present at the event.

"China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners, and good brothers. The ironclad friendship between the two countries, deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples, remains rock solid and keeps growing from strength to strength," Sun said.

"China is glad to see that Pakistan's general election was smoothly held, and a new government has been formed. We sincerely hope that Pakistan will enjoy social stability and economic growth and open up a new prospect for national development," he noted.

According to Hashmi, Pakistan and China and the peoples of the two countries have overcome hardships and celebrated triumphs, standing shoulder to shoulder in good and difficult times, in the true spirit of the iron brotherhood.

"Our relationship remains a source of peace and stability in the region and beyond. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a crown jewel of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), stands as a shining testament of win-win cooperation," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Hashmi also paid great tribute to Pakistan's Founding Fathers, especially Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Underscoring the significant strides the country has made over the decades across multiple fields, the ambassador highlighted the resilience and ability of Pakistan to bounce back stronger in the face of challenges.

He also recalled the groundbreaking diplomatic initiatives undertaken by Pakistan on the international stage for the promotion of peace, harmony, and development.

The ambassador lauded the contribution of the Pakistani community in the promotion of China-Pakistan ties, while calling for further expansion of business and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, Global Times reported.

The event attracted several senior Chinese officials, resident ambassadors, diplomats, Pakistani community members, representatives of Chinese state-owned and private enterprises, intelligentsia, and leading media figures.

A troupe of Chinese and Pakistani children also performed at the reception, symbolizing the enduring bonds of friendship between the two countries. Pakistan is the fifth-most populous country with a population of 240 million people, and a rich and diverse cultural heritage spanning over five millennia. Some glimpses of this heritage were on display at the event.