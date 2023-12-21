China, Pakistan sign MOU on biodiversity conservation

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGDF) and Raptor Centre for Conservation and Rehabilitation Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on biodiversity conservation.

The two parties have agreed to enhance their cooperation in building community-level biodiversity conservation networks and raising awareness about the conservation of raptor biodiversity.

They also aim to improve in-service training and speciality courses on raptor identification, conservation, and habitat assessment, as well as to assist in the capacity building of professionals.

In accordance with the guiding principles of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), the parties will formulate a multi-species action plan for raptors, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

They will also establish essential facilities for the rescue, rehabilitation, and breeding of raptors, and devise a plan to raise awareness about raptor conservation.

These efforts will significantly contribute to preventing the extinction of raptors. China and Pakistan have long shared prosperity and adversity, supporting each other in coping with major challenges such as natural disasters. CBCGDF responded promptly and initiated cooperation with Pakistan and its scientific community.

It has participated in the "Monitoring and Assessment of Desert Locust Plagues in Asia and Africa" project of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, conducted remote sensing monitoring of biodiversity in Pakistan, and offered early warning of invasive species to assist Pakistan in safeguarding food security.

Under the Memorandum, the two parties will collaborate to initiate a new approach to global biodiversity governance that is fairer and more equitable.

Each party will strive to achieve the inspiring vision of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, and to further strengthen the China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

