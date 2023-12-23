Open Menu

China-Pakistan Textile Summit Strengthens Economic Ties And Collaboration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2023 | 05:29 PM

The China-Pakistan Textile and Apparel Executive Summit and Business Meetings were held in Kunshan, East China's Jiangsu Province, last week. At least 100 representatives from the Chinese and Pakistani governments, trade associations and textile and apparel enterprises attended the event

In his opening speech, Deputy Mayor of Kunshan Zhang Feng noted that the year 2023 marked the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the initiation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). As a flagship project of the Belt and Road, the CPEC has achieved significant cooperation results, particularly in the textile and apparel sector where there is substantial complementarity and potential for collaboration between the two countries, he said.

In his opening speech, Deputy Mayor of Kunshan Zhang Feng noted that the year 2023 marked the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the initiation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). As a flagship project of the Belt and Road, the CPEC has achieved significant cooperation results, particularly in the textile and apparel sector where there is substantial complementarity and potential for collaboration between the two countries, he said.

He expressed the hope that the summit would further deepen exchanges and cooperation in the textile and apparel industry, Global Times reported.

Gohar Ejaz, Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries of emphasized Pakistan's traditional strength in textiles, citing natural conditions conducive to cotton production, a large and competitive workforce, a complete industrial chain, and favorable conditions for international market access.

He highlighted the potential for joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises to produce different products along the textile value chain. Pakistan will provide comprehensive support for Chinese businesses investing in the country.

During the summit, the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles (CCCT) and the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

According to a post by the CCCT, the signing of the MOU will further promote and strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the textile and apparel industries of China and Pakistan.

This collaboration is expected to empower and facilitate the development of cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani businesses, pushing bilateral trade, investment, and supply chain cooperation in the textile and apparel sector to new heights.

