China, Pakistan to strengthen anti-terrorism, security cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :China stands ready to strengthen anti-terrorism, law enforcement and security cooperation with Pakistan so as to provide a security guarantee to the construction of the Belt and Road as well as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a high-ranking Chinese official said Monday.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Pakistan's chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, China Military Online reported on Tuesday.

Hailing the two countries as "iron friends," Guo called for implementing the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and strengthening the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, so as to foster a closer community with a shared future.

The Pakistani military will continue to make all-out efforts to ensure the security of Chinese personnel, organizations and projects in Pakistan, Zubair said.