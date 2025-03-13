Open Menu

China, Pakistan To Take Joint Scientific Expeditions In Pamir-Hindu Kush-Karakoram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Northwest University (NWU) and Karakoram International University (KIU) are planning to conduct joint scientific expeditions in Pamir-Hindu Kush-Karakoram region with the support from China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Sciences (CPJRC).

Based on the newly signed cooperative agreement between the two universities, they will undertake joint research, talent cultivation and teacher training mainly in geological disaster prevention and control and cultural heritage conservation.

They also discussed creating more opportunities for Pakistani students to get academic degrees and postdoctoral studies at NWU, CEN reported.

"Due to complex geological conditions, frequent disasters and unique cultural heritage in the region where KIU is located, there is a strong need for external cooperation in geological disaster and cultural heritage preservation," said Engr.

Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah, KIU Vice Chancellor.

According to Sun Qingwei, NWU President, NWU has the advantage in subjects of natural disaster prevention and control, ecological environmental protection, etc., complementary to unique strengths of KIU.

Earth science cooperation between China and Pakistan keeps updating. In February, CPJRC and KIU just signed a DoU to jointly establish the Karakoram Observation and Research Station (KORS) on Natural Hazards.

APP/asg

