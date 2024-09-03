China, Pakistan Universities Plan To Exchange Germplasm, Boost Bio-health Agriculture
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Northwest A & F University (NWAFU) of China, in collaboration with the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) of Punjab, Pakistan, and China Machinery Engineering Co Ltd (CMEC), has initiated a strategic partnership for exchanging animal and plant germplasm resources and modern bio-health agricultural technologies.
This move is expected to significantly boost scientific research and collaboration between the two nations.
In a meeting held at NWAFU in late August, representatives from the involved institutions agreed to advance new agricultural technologies, foster emerging agricultural industries, and enhance overall productivity. The focus of this collaboration will be on cultivating key crops such as sesame and pepper.
The partnership has already seen success with the establishment of demonstration model fields in Punjab, showcasing the cultivation of organic agricultural products.
Building on this, the two sides have now decided to expand their cooperation to include talent development and technical training at all levels. This initiative will help nurture high-quality undergraduate students and vocational agricultural industry operators, China Economic Network reported on Tuesday.
In addition, the collaboration will involve identifying key agricultural products for trade, supporting leading agricultural enterprises in relevant trade activities, and promoting the development of China-Pakistan demonstration parks. These efforts are expected to drive high-quality industrial growth through enhanced trade relations.
The partnership will also actively promote short-term exchanges and training for Pakistani agricultural experts. Moreover, it will facilitate the demonstration and promotion of agricultural technology within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
