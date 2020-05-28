UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Parliament Adopts Plan To Impose Security Law On Hong Kong

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:01 PM

China parliament adopts plan to impose security law on Hong Kong

China's rubber-stamp parliament endorsed plans Thursday to impose a national security law on Hong Kong that critics say will destroy the city's autonomy

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :China's rubber-stamp parliament endorsed plans Thursday to impose a national security law on Hong Kong that critics say will destroy the city's autonomy.

The National People's Congress (NPC) of over 2,800 delegates voted in favour of the proposal to draft the law, which would punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security.

Related Topics

Parliament Hong Kong Congress

Recent Stories

Uzma Khan lodges FIR against Malik Riaz’s daught ..

5 minutes ago

Grant Bradburn, Saqlain Mushtaq get high performan ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to build low-cost ventilator, testing kit ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Parliament Approves First Civil Code in Co ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar based senior journalist dies of coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Parliament Passes Resolution on Hong Kong ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.