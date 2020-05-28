China Parliament Adopts Plan To Impose Security Law On Hong Kong
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:01 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :China's rubber-stamp parliament endorsed plans Thursday to impose a national security law on Hong Kong that critics say will destroy the city's autonomy.
The National People's Congress (NPC) of over 2,800 delegates voted in favour of the proposal to draft the law, which would punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security.