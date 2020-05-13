China partially seals Jilin, suspends transport links after new waves of virus

(@fidahassanain)

The latest reports say Jilin Mayor has expressed serious concerns, calling the situation disastrous for the region.

BEJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) The Chinese authorities partially sealed border and cut off transport links with northeastern Jilin city due to fresh cases of Coronavirus, the reports said here on Wednesday.

The new wave of virus in different parts of the country spread alarm, leaving number of cities including Wuhan under new restrictions.

The Chinese government was planning to re-test entire population in Wuhan after fresh wave of Coronavirus.

The latest reports said that Jilin suspended suspended bus services on Wednesday, making it clear that it would allow residents to leave the city if they tested negative for Covid-19 in the past 48 hours and complete an unspecified period of “strict self-isolation”. The government authorities announced complete shut down in Jilin area and closed down cinemas, indoor gyms, internet cafes and other enclosed entertainment venues.

The authorities also directed pharmacies to report all sales of fever and antiviral medicine.

“The situation is getting extremely severe and complicated in suburb of Shulan,” Jilin’s vice mayor warned, saying that there was major risk of further spread.

The government sources said there were total 21 cases in Jilin—the northeastern city. The authorities suspended train services from its main railway station on Wednesday morning.

CCTV reported that it was second wave in northeastern city after lockdowns and restrictions across the country, promoting a campaign to test all 11 million residents in the city.