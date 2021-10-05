UrduPoint.com

China Participates In SCO Member States Joint Anti-terrorism Exercise

Tue 05th October 2021 | 03:52 PM

BEIJING, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :China's anti-terrorism law enforcement forces participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)'s member states joint anti-terrorism exercise held in Pakistan from September 21 to October 4.

The joint exercise, entitled "Pabbi-Antiterror-2021," came amid increasingly complex international and regional security situation, with the situation in Afghanistan suddenly changing, and the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism trying to take advantage of chaos and infiltrate the SCO region, according to Chinese media here on Tuesday.

The exercise was conducted in two stages, during which the SCO member states first conducted simulated exchanging, sharing, collection and evaluation of anti-terrorism intelligence within their own borders, and then carried out joint anti-terrorism exercises, including sniping action, indoor counter-terrorism action and hostage rescue.

This was the first time for China's anti-terrorism law enforcement forces to participate with live ammunition abroad in a joint anti-terrorism exercise by the competent authorities of the SCO member states.

The decision to hold the joint exercise was announced during the 36th meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

