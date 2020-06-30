China Passes Controversial New Law on Hong Kong Unanimously

China's top legislative body, the standing committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), voted unanimously in support of the new national security law on Hong Kong on Tuesday, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) China's top legislative body, the standing committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), voted unanimously in support of the new national security law on Hong Kong on Tuesday, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

According to the CCTV, after the new national security law was passed by the NPC, Chinese president Xi Jinping signed a decree to enact the law into effect.

The new law will be added as the appendix three of the Basic Law in Hong Kong, which is like the mini constitution of the semi-autonomous region, the CCTV reported. After the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China in 1997, the city was supposed to enjoy sizable autonomy under the "One Country, Two Systems" arrangement.