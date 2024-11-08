Open Menu

China Passes Energy Law To 'promote Carbon Neutrality'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

China passes energy law to 'promote carbon neutrality'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) China on Friday passed a new energy law to "promote... carbon neutrality", state media reported, as Beijing moves ahead with its pledge to decarbonise its economy by 2060.

The announcement came as the country's top lawmaking body gathered in Beijing this week, with a suite of new laws and economic support high on their agenda.

State news agency Xinhua reported that the officials had "voted to pass" the energy law on Friday, saying it would "actively and steadily promote carbon peaking and carbon neutrality".

The law was formulated to "promote high-quality energy development, ensure national energy security, (and) promote green and low-carbon transformation and sustainable development of the economy and society", according to Xinhua.

It said the legislation, which contains sections on energy planning, development and utilisation, would also "adapt to the needs of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way".

"The Energy Law is based on the actual endowments of our country's energy resources (and) adapts to the new situation of energy development," Xinhua said.

