UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Passes Law Banning Defamation Of Military Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

China passes law banning defamation of military personnel

China has passed a law banning the defamation of military personnel.The legislation was adopted at the closing meeting of a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :China has passed a law banning the defamation of military personnel.The legislation was adopted at the closing meeting of a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Thursday.

No organization or individual may in any way slander or derogate the honor of servicemen, nor may they insult or slander the reputation of members of the armed forces, according to the law.

The new legislation also bans the desecration of plaques in honor of military personnel.Prosecutors can file public interest litigation in cases of defamation of military personnel and the infringement on their legitimate rights and interests that have seriously affected their performance of duties and missions and damaged the public interests of society, the law adds.

Related Topics

China May Congress

Recent Stories

PITB & Livestock to Revamp SPMS 9211 System benefi ..

13 minutes ago

Macao reports new imported COVID-19 case

5 minutes ago

Paris Opera star finally bows after 3 failed attem ..

5 minutes ago

Navalny Loses Case Against Vladimir Penal Colony O ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree restructuring Falconer ..

20 minutes ago

U.S. crude oil production up last week: EIA

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.