China Passes Legislation on Countering Foreign Sanctions - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature, passed a law on countering foreign sanctions, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature, passed a law on countering foreign sanctions, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.

According to the media, the bill was adopted at the 29th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee.

In late March, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States imposed sanctions against individuals and organizations from China, accusing them of violating Uyghurs' rights in Xinjiang. In addition, the US extended sanctions against 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials for actions on reducing the autonomy of Hong Kong. China has expressed protests over the sanctions, vowing to take measures in response.