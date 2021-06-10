UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Passes Legislation On Countering Foreign Sanctions - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 04:06 PM

China Passes Legislation on Countering Foreign Sanctions - State Media

The Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature, passed a law on countering foreign sanctions, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature, passed a law on countering foreign sanctions, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.

According to the media, the bill was adopted at the 29th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee.

In late March, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States imposed sanctions against individuals and organizations from China, accusing them of violating Uyghurs' rights in Xinjiang. In addition, the US extended sanctions against 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials for actions on reducing the autonomy of Hong Kong. China has expressed protests over the sanctions, vowing to take measures in response.

Related Topics

China Canada European Union Hong Kong United Kingdom United States March Congress Media TV From

Recent Stories

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to Punjab Assem ..

7 minutes ago

Man's body found in faisalabad

1 minute ago

EU Distributed About 270Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses ..

1 minute ago

PSL 6: Karachi Kings will take on Multan sultans t ..

35 minutes ago

Djokovic v Nadal - six of the best

19 minutes ago

SHO suspended over poor performance in faisalabad

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.