Open Menu

China Paves The Way For Easier Living For People With Disabilities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

China paves the way for easier living for people with disabilities

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) China had supported approximately 1.18 million families with disabled members in renovating their homes to incorporate barrier-free facilities by the end of November this year, according to the China Disabled Persons' Federation.

The renovations outfitted the homes of people with disabilities with assistive devices and smart safety systems, enhancing mobility and ensuring safer bathrooms and kitchens.

From 2021 to 2023, China helped almost 1.24 million disabled children receive rehabilitation services.

From January to October this year, 443,000 children had been assisted, nearly covering all those in need.

By the end of 2023, China had established 12,463 rehabilitation centers employing 360,000 staff members, significantly improving service quality through standardized training for rehabilitation professionals.

Tuesday marks the International Day of Disabled Persons, highlighting ongoing efforts to improve the lives of people with disabilities in China and around the world.

Related Topics

World China January October November All From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

16 minutes ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

22 minutes ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

27 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

5 hours ago
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

15 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

15 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

15 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

15 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

15 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

15 hours ago

More Stories From World