China Paves The Way For Easier Living For People With Disabilities
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) China had supported approximately 1.18 million families with disabled members in renovating their homes to incorporate barrier-free facilities by the end of November this year, according to the China Disabled Persons' Federation.
The renovations outfitted the homes of people with disabilities with assistive devices and smart safety systems, enhancing mobility and ensuring safer bathrooms and kitchens.
From 2021 to 2023, China helped almost 1.24 million disabled children receive rehabilitation services.
From January to October this year, 443,000 children had been assisted, nearly covering all those in need.
By the end of 2023, China had established 12,463 rehabilitation centers employing 360,000 staff members, significantly improving service quality through standardized training for rehabilitation professionals.
Tuesday marks the International Day of Disabled Persons, highlighting ongoing efforts to improve the lives of people with disabilities in China and around the world.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
More Stories From World
-
Xi meets Nepali prime minister10 minutes ago
-
State Minister for Foreign Affairs meets with UNCCD Executive Secretary10 minutes ago
-
Brunei launches digital education for autistic children20 minutes ago
-
UN chief urges bigger roles for persons with disabilities to shape more inclusive future20 minutes ago
-
Airbus opens its first safety promotion center in China20 minutes ago
-
Angola welcomes Biden in landmark visit before his exit as US president30 minutes ago
-
Atalanta on Serie A leaders Napoli's tail after seeing off Roma30 minutes ago
-
UN chief calls for immediate end to hostilities in northwest Syria40 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Thailand flooding jumps to 25: disaster agency50 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mostly rise on China hope, euro hit by France woes1 hour ago
-
China lifts final bans on Australian red meat as trade row nears end2 hours ago
-
Death toll in Thailand flooding jumps to 25: disaster agency2 hours ago