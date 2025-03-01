China Pavilion Drives Agricultural Innovation And Collaboration At FoodAg Expo
Published March 01, 2025
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The China Pavilion at the FoodAg Manufacturing Expo held in Lahore, showcased the growing collaboration between Chinese enterprises and Pakistan's agricultural sector.
With around 15 Chinese companies exhibiting advanced technologies and sustainable solutions, the event highlighted initiatives aimed at modernizing Pakistanâ€™s farming and livestock industries.
Royal JW Foods, a joint venture between China and Pakistan established in 2024, focuses on buffalo industry development, disease-free farming and dairy processing. The company has already made strides in exporting concentrated buffalo milk to China, catering to the growing demand for high-quality dairy products, CEN reported on Saturday.
"In February 2025, we exported our first batch of products to China, specifically tailored for the Chinese market," said Derek Qin, CEO of Royal JW Foods. "In the future, we plan to launch more high-value-added buffalo milk products, such as yogurt, cheese, and butter."
Qin highlighted the company's ambitions to expand beyond the Chinese market. "Participating in this expo has allowed us to explore opportunities in new markets, such as the middle East and North Africa. We aim to use Pakistan as a production base and gradually expand our products to more Muslim-majority countries," he said.
During the expo, the company engaged with potential buyers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, who expressed interest in their 100% buffalo milk products. "They were impressed with the taste and requested samples for trial sales in Dubai and other regions," Qin added.
In addition to export markets, Royal JW Foods is exploring partnerships with local Pakistani retail chains to develop buffalo milk products tailored to the domestic market. "We plan to expand our buffalo farming operations and adopt a company-plus-farmer model to increase the scale of controlled milk sources that meet our standards," Qin explained.
Another key exhibitor at the China Pavilion, Shijiazhuang Han Geng Ltd, is focusing on integrating smart farming technologies into the livestock sector in Pakistan. The company's approach involves cloud-based data collection, optimized breeding and efficient feeding practices. "Pakistan is an agriculture and livestock-driven economy, but there is immense untapped potential," said Andy Liao, CEO of Shijiazhuang Hangeng Ltd.
"By introducing smart technologies and improving labor efficiency, we believe Pakistan's agricultural output can see significant growth. We've received a great deal of interest at the expo. Farmers and stakeholders are enthusiastic about adopting these modern methods," Liao added.
To facilitate knowledge transfer, the company is organizing study tours for Pakistani farmers and professionals. "In March, we will send our first delegation to China to learn advanced breeding techniques from Dong's Group. These tours will focus on improving animal health, quality, and scientific farming practices," Liao said.
The company plans to send four delegations annually, each comprising over 10 participants from various sectors, including educational institutions, supply chain partners and government representatives.
