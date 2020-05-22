(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) China is going to cooperate with the United States on implementing the Phase One trade deal that was signed by the countries in January, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang said in a report issued on Friday.

"We will work with the United States to implement the phase one China-US economic and trade agreement. China will continue to boost economic and trade cooperation with other countries to deliver mutual benefits," the report said.