China Plans Full Modernization of All Armed Forces to Beat 'Strong Enemies' - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) China plans to complete its full modernization of both, strategic nuclear and conventional air, land and sea military forces to conduct a full range of warfare across all domains against any "strong enemy," which appears to indicate the United States, the annual US Defense Department to Congress on Beijing's military capabilities, said.

"The PLA (People's Liberation Army) seeks to modernize its capabilities and improve its proficiencies across all warfare domains so that, as a joint force, it can conduct the full range of land, air and maritime as well as nuclear, space, counterspace, electronic warfare (EW) and cyberspace operations, the report, dubbed "Annual Report to Congress: Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China," said on Tuesday.

The evolving capabilities of China's armed forces continue to strengthen its abilities to win wars against strong enemy nations including the United States, the report said.

"The PLA's evolving capabilities and concepts continue to strengthen the PRC (People's Republic of China)'s ability to fight and win wars against a strong enemy (a euphemism likely for the United States), counter an intervention by a third party in a conflict along the PRC's periphery and project power globally," the report added.

In 2021, the Chinese military carried out major exercises involving amphibious operations with its Navy and civilian roll-on, roll-off vessels, according to the report.