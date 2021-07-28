UrduPoint.com
China Plans New Laws In Hong Kong, Macau To Counter Sanctions - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

China Plans New Laws in Hong Kong, Macau to Counter Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Chinese government plans to impose new laws in its special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau that envision barring foreign entities and individuals in two cities from complying with anti-China sanctions, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday.

Beijing's new initiatives are expected to mirror its previous law imposed in June in response to sanctions imposed by the United States and European countries, according to the WSJ.

More Stories From World

