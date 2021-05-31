China Plans to Allow Couples to Have Three Children - Reports

China will allow couples to have three children as part of its efforts to deal with its aging population crisis, state media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) China will allow couples to have three children as part of its efforts to deal with its aging population crisis, state media reported on Monday.

A new plan of allowing couples to have three children was introduced during the Monday meeting of the Politburo, a key decision-making body of the Chinese Communist Party, the official Xinhua news Agency reported.

According to the latest population census, 18.7% of the people in China were over 60 years by the end of 2020.

China relaxed its strident one-child policy in 2015 by allowing couples to have two children.